PORT OF SPAIN May 28 Accused former FIFA vice president, Jack Warner, left jail in Trinidad and Tobago via ambulance, according to local media.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice charged nine officials at FIFA, the global body governing soccer, and five corporate executives with running a criminal enterprise that involved more than $150 million in bribes. (Reporting by Linda Hutchinson-Jafar; Writing by David Adams; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)