BERNE, JAN 6 - BERNE Jan 6 FIFA has refuted allegations from former vice-president Jack Warner that implied a decision to sell him World Cup television rights was a reward for supporting Sepp Blatter's presidential campaigns.

FIFA said in a statement on Friday that Warner's statement last week included "several inaccuracies and falsehoods."

FIFA said that the television rights issue "had nothing to do with the 1998 or 2002 election campaigns, or with any other election campaign.

"To imply the contrary is completely false," it added.

