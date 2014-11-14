British Football Association chairman Greg Dyke reacts during a press conference after the announcement of the 13 cities which will host matches at the Euro 2020 tournament to be played across the continent, during a ceremony in Geneva September 19, 2014. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/Files

LONDON English Football Association chairman Greg Dyke may be heading for troubled waters with soccer's governing body over his refusal to return a $25,000 World Cup watch, a FIFA official has warned.

A FIFA ethics committee said in September that accepting the Parmigiani watch, a present from the Brazilian Confederation during this year's World Cup, breached the organisation's code of ethics and should not have been accepted.

FIFA chief investigator Michael Garcia ordered Dyke, one of 65 officials to receive the gift, to return the watch by no later than Oct. 24.

However, Dyke has failed to do so three weeks after the deadline, indicating he will auction it on behalf of Breast Cancer Care -- the FA's charity partner.

"Giving something to charity is good -- but it is very clear what he has to do," Walter de Gregorio, FIFA Director of Communications & Public Affairs, told Sky Sports News.

"If he does not do it, then it is up to Garcia to take the measures he thinks are appropriate.

"The money (from sale of watches) goes to charities in Brazil. If Greg Dyke has another opinion, maybe he will face some problems with Garcia."

Dyke's frosty relationship with FIFA soured further on Thursday when the organisation criticised England's bid for the 2018 World Cup, saying it had over-indulged former FIFA executive committee member Jack Warner in the run-up to the vote.

But with Garcia, who spent two years investigating claims of corruption within FIFA, issuing a statement questioning the findings of the report, Dyke branded the whole affair "pointless" and a "joke".

(Reporting By Michael Hann)