NEW YORK, July 17 Former FIFA vice president Jeffrey Webb has arrived in the United States to face criminal charges as part of the global soccer corruption scandal, a U.S. prosecutor confirmed on Friday to the judge overseeing the case.

Prosecutor Evan Norris said during a court hearing in Brooklyn, New York, that he did not know when Webb would make his first appearance in court to hear the charges against him and enter a plea.

Webb, a Cayman Islands national, was arrested in May in Zurich along with six other current and former FIFA officials as U.S. authorities announced a sweeping investigation of corruption in soccer. He later agreed not to fight extradition from Switzerland. (Reporting by David Ingram, editing by G Crosse)