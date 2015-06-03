Blatter did not speak to U.S. investigators, lawyer says
ZURICH Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter has not spoken to United States prosecutors in Switzerland, his U.S.-based lawyer told Reuters on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON The resignation of FIFA President Sepp Blatter will give the international soccer organization an opportunity to improve its image, said White House press secretary Josh Earnest on Wednesday.
"It's apparent from recent news reports they'd benefit from some new leadership and this is an opportunity for that organization to try to improve their public image and to make sure that the actions of that organization are consistent with their mission," Earnest said at a briefing with reporters.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation is probing alleged corruption at soccer's governing body and on Tuesday Blatter resigned as the investigation heated up.
(Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Trott)
