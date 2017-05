Members of the media stand in front of the entrance of the Federation Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) headquarters in Zurich, Switzerland, May 30, 2015. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

WASHINGTON A White House spokesman said on Thursday he "wouldn't be surprised" if the scandal over FIFA, soccer's global governing body, came up in discussion among world leaders at next week's G7 summit in Germany.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters that, given the high concentration of soccer fans that might be in the meetings, the bribery scandal could be discussed.

(Reporting By Julia Edwards; Editing by Bill Trott)