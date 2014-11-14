A logo of the International Federation of Football Association (FIFA) is pictured at the Home of FIFA in Zurich July 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Buholzer/Files

SYDNEY Federation Football Australia (FFA) chief Frank Lowy has rejected criticism of Australia's failed bid for the 2022 World Cup, saying the country ran a "clean campaign".

A report by FIFA's ethics committee cleared Russia and Qatar of any wrongdoing but criticised the activities of the government-funded A$43 million ($37.43 million) Australian campaign.

"FFA did its best to run a competitive and compliant bid and to do it wherever possible hand-in-hand with the Australian Government, with the customary government oversight," Lowy said in a statement on Friday.

The FIFA report summary was undermined soon after it was published on Thursday when the former U.S. prosecutor who led the investigation said it had misrepresented his findings.

