Claycourt king Nadal favourite to regain Paris throne
For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal will bounce through the Roland Garros gates at the peak of his powers and favourite to take his collection of French Open titles to 10.
ZURICH Soccer governing body FIFA on Thursday said it had awarded media right to five broadcasting groups in Sub-Saharan Africa for the 2018 World Cup and other soccer events taking place in 2017 and 2018.
Zurich-based FIFA said it had granted World Cup rights to the following groups:
Econet Media, Supersport, SABC and StarTimes were granted further media rights for other 2017-2018 events.
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)
PARIS Defending champion Novak Djokovic says he is excited to have created a "new vibe" by inviting Andre Agassi to work with him during the French Open which starts on Sunday.