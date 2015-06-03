Former Brazilian soccer player Arthur Antunes Coimbra, also known as Zico, smiles during a news conference before an exhibition game on Tuesday called the ''Giants Duel: Messi and Friends vs the Rest of the World'', in Lima, July 1, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Former Brazil international Zico has expressed a desire to run for president of FIFA following Sepp Blatter's shock resignation on Tuesday.

Blatter rocked the world of soccer by unexpectedly saying he would step down as FIFA president in the wake of a corruption investigation that reportedly may include the embattled chief himself.

The 62-year-old Zico, who played in three World Cups, served as Brazil's sports minister in the 1990s and has decades of experience at all levels of the game including management stints in Japan, Turkey, Russia, Greece and the Middle East.

"Why not?" he asked in a Facebook post from Berlin where he attend Saturday's Champions League Final.

"My life has always been in football. It's a passion I served with seriousness and respect in Brazil and other countries."

"I was Sports Minister, I have experience with my club and in helping Kashima in Japan. I put football above politics."

Zico, who led Flamengo to the Intercontinental Cup in 1981 and was a member of the Brazil side at the 1978, 1982 and 1986 World Cup, admitted he had no backing to support a presidency bid as yet but would see how the idea developed.

"I don't have any support yet but if it's opened up then I can run (for president) of FIFA. It's just an idea for now ... But who knows?"

(Writing by Andrew Downie in Sao Paulo; Editing by Peter Rutherford)