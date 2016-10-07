MOSCOW UEFA have suspended Finland and CSKA Moscow midfielder Roman Eremenko for 30 days, the Finnish Football Association said on its website.

No reason has been given for the suspension, but according to Russian press, it could be due to the player taking snus, which is a substitute for tobacco in Scandinavian countries.

The 29-year-old did not take part in Finland's World Cup qualifier against Iceland on Thursday and left the team's base.

CSKA have already been officially informed by UEFA about Eremenko's temporary suspension and according to the team's press service, the European governing body's disciplinary committee will meet within a month to discuss the case.

Eremenko will miss the club's next few matches, including Champions League clashes with Monaco on Oct. 18 and November 2.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)