LONDON, April 3 Seven more footballers from Football League clubs in the north west of England have been arrested following a spot-fixing investigation by British authorities, taking the number suspected to 13.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Thursday seven new arrests had been made as well as the re-arrest of six players held in December under suspicion of conspiracy to commit acts of bribery and money laundering.

"Officers from the NCA have been actively pursuing a number of lines of inquiry in this ongoing investigation," a statement said on Thursday.

"The NCA has today re-arrested the six original suspects based upon new evidence, along with a further seven footballers aged between 18 and 30 suspected of potential involvement in these offences.

"The seven men arrested in addition to the original six are from Football League clubs based in the North West of England.

"All 13 individuals are being interviewed at police stations across the country."

In December third tier club Oldham Athletic sacked winger Cristian Montano following the spot-fixing investigation.

The NCA's investigation began following revelations in British tabloid The Sun on Sunday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Lovell)