Soccer-England to rotate keepers in France friendly
LONDON, June 12 England will field different goalkeepers in each half in Tuesday's friendly against France on Tuesday, manager Gareth Southgate said.
PARIS Jan 27 Chelsea's Brazilian defender Alex will be unveiled on Friday as Paris St Germain's latest signing, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
"He will be a PSG player. It was a good opportunity given his price and his desire to join PSG," Ancelotti told a news conference.
Alex, 29, had joined Chelsea from Santos in 2004. He was loaned to PSV Eindhoven from 2004 to 2007.
LONDON, England, June 12 England's newly crowned Under 20 World Cup winners woke to back-page headlines acclaiming a golden generation on Monday and congratulatory tweets from a future British king and one of the country's greatest sporting heroes.