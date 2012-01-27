PARIS Jan 27 Chelsea's Brazilian defender Alex will be unveiled on Friday as Paris St Germain's latest signing, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.

"He will be a PSG player. It was a good opportunity given his price and his desire to join PSG," Ancelotti told a news conference.

Alex, 29, had joined Chelsea from Santos in 2004. He was loaned to PSV Eindhoven from 2004 to 2007.