PARIS Jan 7 France international Morgan Amalfitano joined Lille as a free agent on a two-and-a-half year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

The 30-year-old left West Ham United last October after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.

The former Olympique de Marseille midfielder has one international cap to his name.

Lille are 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 19 games, 27 points behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)