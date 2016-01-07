Soccer-Puel hopes Saints will end penalty jinx
May 18 Southampton will look to improve their penalty-taking after missing their third spot-kick in five games during Wednesday's goalless draw against Manchester United, manager Claude Puel has said.
PARIS Jan 7 France international Morgan Amalfitano joined Lille as a free agent on a two-and-a-half year deal, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
The 30-year-old left West Ham United last October after his contract was terminated by mutual consent.
The former Olympique de Marseille midfielder has one international cap to his name.
Lille are 11th in the Ligue 1 standings with 24 points from 19 games, 27 points behind runaway leaders Paris St Germain. (Reporting by Julien Pretot,; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)
May 18 Everton winger Kevin Mirallas has said he will work on adding more goals and assists to his game after manager Ronald Koeman called on the the Belgian international to show more productivity in the final third.