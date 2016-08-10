AS Monaco central defender Ricardo Carvalho, who was part of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016, has been released by the Ligue 1 club after three years of service.

The 38-year-old former Chelsea and Real Madrid player has not been offered a new contract, the club confirmed on their website on Wednesday.

"It's an honour to have had this great champion among us," said Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev. "Ricardo will always be welcome in Monaco."

Carvalho signed for Monaco from Real Madrid in 2013 having won La Liga the previous year and helped the French club reach the Champions League quarter-finals in 2015.

He lifted three Premier League titles and three FA Cup trophies in six glittering years at Chelsea, having won the 2004 Champions League and three Portuguese championships at Porto.

Monaco start their Ligue 1 campaign at home to Guingamp on Friday.

