French side AS Monaco have signed Polish defender Kamil Glik on a four-year deal from Italian team Torino, the clubs confirmed on Monday.

The 28-year-old joined Torino in 2011 and was made captain of the side two years later. Last season, he made 33 appearances in the Serie A as the club finished 12th in the standings.

Capped 46 times, Glik started in all five games of Poland's 2016 European Championship campaign in France, playing a key role in helping the Poles to a first quarter-finals appearance in the tournament, where they lost to Portugal on penalties.

"His power, his charisma and his defensive attitudes, which he once again demonstrated during Euro 2016, will be a great addition to the team," Monaco vice president Vadim Vasilyev said on the club's official website (www.asmonaco.com).

