FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
Monaco sign defender Kongolo on five-year deal
#GST
#NorthKorea
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#ModiInIsrael
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
Autos
India considers private cars for ridesharing to cut traffic
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Economy
June services activity hits eight-month high on solid new orders
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
Sports
Messi to stay at Barcelona until 2021 under new deal
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 4, 2017 / 11:19 AM / a day ago

Monaco sign defender Kongolo on five-year deal

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - French champions AS Monaco have signed defender Terence Kongolo from Dutch champions Feyenoord on a five-year deal for over 13 million euros ($14 million) for the 23-year-old, according to media reports, the Ligue 1 side announced on Monday.

A product of Feyenoord's youth academy, Kongolo made his senior debut in 2012 and has played in 106 senior matches in five years. He played 23 league games last season as the club won their first Dutch title in 18 years.

"I am very pleased to join AS Monaco. I will discover an exciting new challenge at a prestigious and ambitious club," Kongolo told Monaco's official website. (www.asmonaco.com)

"I look forward to meeting the staff, my new team-mates and doing the best on the field to help the group."

($1 = 0.7730 pounds)

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.