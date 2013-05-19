Paris Saint-Germain's coach Carlo Ancelotti raises the French Championship trophy at the end of their team's French Ligue 1 soccer match against Brest at the Parc des Princes stadium in Paris May 18, 2013. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS Carlo Ancelotti's future at Paris St Germain was in doubt on Sunday when Qatar-owned television channel BeIN Sport reported that he was leaving while sporting director Leonardo said the Italian had asked to go but the club wanted him to stay.

"Carlo Ancelotti will not be the PSG coach next season. He met (club president Nasser al-Khelaifi) and (sporting director) Leonardo this afternoon in Paris for more than an hour," BeIN Sport, who have television rights for Ligue 1, said on their Twitter feed.

Leonardo, however, told sports daily L'Equipe: "Carlo asked to leave for Real Madrid but we want him to stay.

"No decision has been made. Our priority is still that he stays. We have never contacted other coaches."

Italian Ancelotti joined PSG, who are owned by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI), in December 2011, leading them to their first French league title since 1994 last weekend.

PSG were not immediately available for comment.

Ancelotti ducked questions about his future on Friday, saying he had not made his decision then.

Earlier this week, Al-Khelaifi told Reuters that he had turned down a Real Madrid move to hire Ancelotti.

"They (Real) came and I discussed it with them. He's got a contract with us for one more year...for me, he's here next year," Al-Khelaifi said on Monday.

Ancelotti, 53, won league titles with PSG, AC Milan and Chelsea, also taking the Italian club to the Champions League title in 2003 and 2007.

His contract at PSG was automatically renewed by one year until June next year when the club secured a Champions League spot for next season.

