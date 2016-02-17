PARIS Bastia's Ligue 1 match against Nantes on Saturday has been postponed until March 9 following clashes between Corsican fans and police last weekend, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday. "I cannot tolerate that football be a pretext for violent actions," LFP president Frederic Thiriez said in a statement. Dozens of fans attacked a police station in Bastia last Sunday, throwing projectiles and Molotov cocktails, after a Corsican fan was injured in clashes with police following Bastia's Ligue 1 match at Reims the day before.