Nadal through to last-16 in Rome after Almagro injury
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
PARIS Bastia's Ligue 1 match against Nantes on Saturday has been postponed until March 9 following clashes between Corsican fans and police last weekend, the French League (LFP) said on Wednesday. "I cannot tolerate that football be a pretext for violent actions," LFP president Frederic Thiriez said in a statement. Dozens of fans attacked a police station in Bastia last Sunday, throwing projectiles and Molotov cocktails, after a Corsican fan was injured in clashes with police following Bastia's Ligue 1 match at Reims the day before.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; editing by Toby Davis)
Rafael Nadal eased into the last-16 of the Italian Open on Tuesday when his second-round opponent Nicolas Almagro retired after sustaining a knee injury early in the first set.
LONDON With the title and relegation issues decided, three teams will scrap for the two remaining Champions League places on the final day of the Premier League season on Sunday.