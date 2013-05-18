Pakistan captain Misbah to retire after West Indies series
LAHORE Pakistan test captain Misbah-ul-Haq will quit international cricket after the three-test series in West Indies beginning later this month, the veteran batsman announced on Thursday.
PARIS Former England captain David Beckham, who will retire at the end of the season, will skipper French champions Paris St Germain in their final home game, the Ligue 1 club said on Saturday.
PSG, who clinched their first French league title since 1994 last weekend, take on already-relegated Brest at the Parc des Princes before travelling to Lorient next Saturday.
Beckham, 38, joined PSG in late January and has made only nine appearances in Ligue 1 this season.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alison Wildey)
LONDON Jemima Sumgong, who last year became the first Kenyan woman to win Olympic gold in the marathon, has tested positive for the banned blood-booster EPO in an out-of-competition test carried out by the IAAF, the sport's governing body said on Thursday.
AUGUSTA, Georgia American journeyman Charley Hoffman led the U.S. Masters after firing a sparkling 65 in a wind-swept first round on Thursday as world number one Dustin Johnson pulled out due to a back injury.