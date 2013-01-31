(Adds details, quotes)

By Julien Pretot

PARIS Jan 31 David Beckham's distinguished career took a surprise late twist when the high-profile former England captain joined French club Paris St Germain on Thursday.

The 37-year-old ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielder will get as much attention off the pitch as on it with the world's media trailing him as he settles into the Parisian lifestyle.

"David refused a lot of clubs from around the world, so we're very happy to have him," PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi told a news conference at the Parc des Princes.

"He will help us to reach our dream to become one of the best European clubs, he'll be of big value for the club, he'll be a big asset."

Beckham, who has signed a five-month contract with PSG, said his wife, former Spice Girl Victoria, and children would continue to live in London.

"My family will be staying in London because my kids go to school there," he said. "I've had more offers now than I have had in my career.

"I can see what the club is trying to do. Paris is an exciting city, always has been and always will be but now there's a club that's exciting to me I'm happy I've been picked to be part of the future of PSG. I'm very excited."

Beckham, who won six Premier League titles and the 1999 Champions League with United, could step on the Geoffroy Guichard pitch in St Etienne for the first time since he was sent off playing for England in a World Cup match against Argentina in 1998.

At that time, the Englishman had longer hair and boyish looks. He is now the second oldest player in Ligue 1.

"He may struggle at the highest European level, but he's got what it takes to be good in the French League," former PSG goalkeeper Jerome Alonzo told Reuters.

Beckham won league titles in his final season with all three clubs he has played for on a permanent basis, Manchester United, Real Madrid and LA Galaxy.

His career also included two loan spells at AC Milan in 2009 and 2010 during which he played for PSG coach Carlo Ancelotti.

"Carlo is one of the best managers I've played for," Beckham said.

PSG, who have not won the French title since 1994, lead the Ligue 1 standings with 45 points from 22 games.

(Additional reporting by Simon Carraud and Olivier Guillemain; Editing by Ed Osmond)