PARIS Jan 14 Hatem Ben Arfa's move to Ligue 1 club Nice was in the balance on Wednesday after FIFA ruled that he had already played competitive games for the maximum two clubs this season.

The French federation (FFF) asked FIFA to look into Ben Arfa's situation due to doubts about whether his appearance in a match for Newcastle United's development side was regarded as a competitive fixture.

Ben Arfa was loaned by Newcastle to Hull City until December and has played in eight Premier League games this season.

World soccer's governing body has told the FFF that the U-21 match "must be considered as official regarding the rules" and "must be taken into account when applying the rules", Nice said in a statement on their website (www.ogcnice.com).

"Players may be registered with a maximum of three clubs during one season. During this period, the player is only eligible to play official matches for two clubs," FIFA regulations state.

Nice said FIFA had only given its assessment on the case and the decision was "up to French soccer authorities".

The FFF, which could not be reached for comment, is likely to bar Nice from signing Ben Arfa.

The 27-year-old playmaker has scored two goals in 13 games for France and won his last cap in 2012.

