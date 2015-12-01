PARIS, Karim Benzema, who is under investigation for alleged blackmailing, should not be called up to the France squad, French Prime minister Manuel Valls said on Tuesday.

"If a minister was under formal investigation, they would not be in the government. In a way, it's the same for the France team,", Valls told Europe 1 radio.

Real Madrid striker Benzema was put under formal judicial investigation last month in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail Olympique Lyonnais forward Valbuena with the use of a sex video.

Both players were omitted by coach Didier Deschamps when he picked his squad for friendlies against Germany and England last month.

Benzema has been forbidden by a prosecutor to be in contact with the people linked to the investigation.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot. Editing by Patrick Johnston)