Real Madrid's Karim Benzema gestures during a training session at the team's training grounds outside Madrid, Spain, November 7, 2015. REUTERS/Susana Vera

PARIS Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema will lodge a complaint for violation of judicial confidentiality after French radio Europe 1 published extracts of phone taps that could incriminate the France international, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

Benzema was placed under formal judicial investigation last week in connection with an alleged attempt to blackmail fellow French soccer international Mathieu Valbuena using a sex video.

"Which extracts were chosen? The worst," Sylvain Cormier told Europe 1.

"We're done playing now and we are announcing that we will file a complaint for violation of judicial confidentiality."

Cormier has previously said that Benzema was "totally innocent" and "played no part in any blackmail or attempted blackmail".

Benzema has been ordered to not make contact with others linked to the affair.

(Reporting by Chine Labbe, writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Justin Palmer)