PARIS Feb 4 Dimitar Berbatov is relishing the prospect of making his Monaco debut in Sunday's top of the table Ligue 1 game at home to leaders Paris St Germain.

The Bulgarian striker joined second-placed Monaco on loan from Premier League team Fulham last week as cover for Colombian Radamel Falcao who is likely to be out for the rest of the season due to a knee injury.

Berbatov, 33, is expected to play his first game against fellow big spenders PSG and their talismanic striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

"It's the best way possible (to start)," Berbatov told a news conference on Tuesday. "You play against one of the biggest clubs in football, one of the best players in football, so what else can a player want?

"It's going to be a fantastic opportunity for me. It's perfect."

Berbatov has had a disappointing season at struggling Fulham, scoring four goals in 18 appearances.

"I was looking for something new and when Monaco called it was a great option for me," he said. "I spoke to my good friend (Manchester United defender) Patrice Evra who said only good things about the club.

"My hair is not the same," the balding Berbatov smiled when asked if he was still as good as he was at United where he netted 48 league goals in 108 matches. "But I will try to show my best.

"I'm a bit older now but football is for intelligent people. We'll see in the coming months if I'm the same or not but I feel pretty good.

"I'm not here to take someone's place. I'm here to help the team as much as I can with my goals and my assists," added Berbatov.

"Today I had the chance to train and I saw very, very nice things from my team mates. I think my style of play will be good for the team and the French league as well."

Monaco are five points adrift of PSG. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez)