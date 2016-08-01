AC Milan's Jeremy Menez sticks out his tongue during their Serie A soccer match against Empoli at the San Siro stadium in Milan, February 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files

Girondins de Bordeaux have signed forward Jeremy Menez from AC Milan, subject to a medical, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.

A back injury restricted the France international to just 10 league appearances for the Italian club last season, in which he scored two goals as the club finished seventh and missed out on Europe for a third successive season.

"The Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement with AC Milan which should pave the way for the arrival of Jeremy Menez," the French club said on their website (www.girondins.com)

The 29-year-old joined Milan from Paris Saint Germain, in 2014, where he played for three seasons. Bordeaux finished 11th in the league last season.

(Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdynia,; Editing by Neville Dalton)