Juventus clinch sixth successive Serie A title with Crotone win
MILAN Juventus became the first team to win Serie A six times in a row when they beat Crotone 3-0 on Sunday to clinch the title with one game to spare.
Girondins de Bordeaux have signed forward Jeremy Menez from AC Milan, subject to a medical, the Ligue 1 club said on Monday.
A back injury restricted the France international to just 10 league appearances for the Italian club last season, in which he scored two goals as the club finished seventh and missed out on Europe for a third successive season.
"The Girondins de Bordeaux have reached an agreement with AC Milan which should pave the way for the arrival of Jeremy Menez," the French club said on their website (www.girondins.com)
The 29-year-old joined Milan from Paris Saint Germain, in 2014, where he played for three seasons. Bordeaux finished 11th in the league last season.
Chelsea celebrated their title and captain John Terry's last game at Stamford Bridge with a 5-1 defeat of relegated Sunderland on Sunday , bringing their season's Premier League win tally to a record 30 games.