PARIS Jan 29 Paris St Germain have signed Newcastle United's France midfielder Yohan Cabaye on a 3-1/2 year contract, the Ligue 1 club said on their Twitter feed on Wednesday.

"Yohan Cabaye is Parisian. He has just signed a contract for 3-/12 years," said the big-spending club, who are holding a news conference at 1730 GMT on Wednesday. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier, Editing by Ken Ferris)