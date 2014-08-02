Paris Saint-Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic (2nd L) tries to score from the other half of the pitch during the French Super Cup soccer match against Guingamp at the Workers Stadium in Beijing, August 2, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic

BEIJING - Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck twice in 20 minutes as Paris St Germain beat Guingamp 2-0 to win the Champions Trophy for a fourth time in Beijing on Saturday.

The Swede scored after eight minutes with a curling long-range shot before doubling his tally from the penalty spot to effectively decide the annual match between the respective winners of the French league and the French cup.

Mali striker Mustapha Yatabare missed a golden chance to pull a goal back for Cup holders Guingamp after 31 minutes when his penalty was well saved by PSG keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

The intensity of the match slumped on a humid night at the Workers Stadium in the Chinese capital, with PSG's Marco Verratti and Thiago Motta controlled the midfield.

Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani, at the centre of speculation about a potential transfer away from the French champions, came on as a substitute in the 61st minute but skewed a shot well over the Guingamp goal.

(Reporting by Gerry Shih)