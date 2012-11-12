Gael Clichy (3rd R) reacts during a practice session at the club's Carrington training complex in Manchester October 2, 2012. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis/Files

PARIS Gael Clichy has pulled out injured of Wednesday's friendly international against Italy in Parma and has been replaced in the France squad by the uncapped Benoit Tremoulinas, the French federation (FFF) said on Monday.

The FFF said on their website (www.fff.fr) that fullback Clichy had picked up a lower back injury in Manchester City's 2-1 Premier League win against Tottenham at the weekend.

