Understated Nadal hits top gear
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
PARIS David Beckham will be in the starting line-up when Paris St Germain take on arch rivals Olympique Marseille in a French Cup last-16 tie on Wednesday, coach Carlo Ancelotti said.
Asked if the former England captain, who made his first appearance as a second-half substitute in the 2-0 home win against OM in Ligue 1 on Sunday, would start at the Parc des Princes, Ancelotti told a news conference on Tuesday: "Yes. In the same (defensive midfielder) role as (Marco) Verratti."
Verratti is suspended for the game.
"(Beckham) is in good condition; he has experience, quality to help us win tomorrow," said Ancelotti. "He can play a whole game."
Beckham, 37, joined as a free agent on January 31.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
PARIS To Rafa Nadal's extraordinary list of achievements in Paris, the nine-times French Open champion might well add 'Master of Understatement'.
The marketability of Tiger Woods will suffer following his arrest for driving under the influence, but the former world number one golfer's current sponsors will likely stay by his side, according to experts.