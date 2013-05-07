PARIS A French Cup semi-final scheduled for Tuesday between Troyes and Girondins Bordeaux has been postponed due to the risk of flooding in the region, the French soccer federation has confirmed.

Troyes is situated in the Aube department, one of three in the Champagne-Ardenne region in north-central France issued with a weather warning by the national meteorological service on Tuesday.

The rearranged fixture would be played on May 14, the French federation added.

The other semi-final between Evian Thonon Gaillard and Lorient is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)