PARIS Paris St Germain stayed on course for a record-extending fifth League Cup trophy when they won 1-0 at Lille in the semi-finals on Tuesday.

Holders PSG will take on either AS Monaco or Bastia, who face each other on Wednesday, in the final at the Stade de France on April 11.

Laurent Blanc's side, third in the Ligue 1 standings two points behind leaders Olympique Lyonnais, prevailed thanks to a first-half goal by Maxwell.

The Brazilian defender fired into the top corner from Edinson Cavani's cut back in the 27th minute to give the visitors a deserved win.

PSG were without playmaker Javier Pastore who was ruled out with a calf injury.

