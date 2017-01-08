Cricket - England expect to end drought in Champions Trophy
LONDON England have never won a global 50-over tournament but they will not get a better chance to end their long wait than in this year's Champions Trophy on home soil.
PARIS Julian Draxler scored on his competitive debut for Paris St Germain as the holders cantered into the last 32 of the French Cup with a 7-0 demolition of fellow Ligue 1 club Bastia on Saturday.
Thiago Silva opened the scoring after half an hour with a powerful header from Lucas's corner.
Adrien Rabiot doubled the tally two minutes from the interval with a 30-metre missile.
Christopher Nkunku added a third three minutes into the second half with a crossed shot after a 30-metre run, while Thiago Motta made it 4-0 in the 57th minute with a diving header.
One minute later, Rabiot was replaced by Germany midfielder Draxler, who produced a fine display as he made his PSG competitive debut four days after completing his transfer from VfL Wolfsburg.
Lucas scored a 63rd-minute penalty after being brought down and Angel Di Maria increased the lead to 6-0 after collecting Thomas Meunier's cross in the area.
Draxler rounded off the rout with a delicate chip.
Elsewhere, CFA2 (fifth division) team Sarreguemines upset Ligue 2 side Stade de Reims 2-1. On Friday, Monaco advanced with a 2-1 win against AC Ajaccio.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
PARIS Johanna Konta suffered a painful personal Brexit at the French Open on Tuesday, sliding out 1-6 7-6(2) 6-4 at the hands of Hsieh Su-Wei in the opening round of the claycourt grand slam.