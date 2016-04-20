Thiem ends Nadal's unbeaten run on clay
Austria's Dominic Thiem dumped seven-times champion Rafael Nadal out of the Italian Open 6-4 6-3 on Friday to reach the semi-finals, but will have to wait to find out his opponent at the Foro Italico.
PARIS Olympique de Marseille reached the French Cup final after Florian Thauvin's second-half strike gave the crisis-hit club a 1-0 win at Ligue 2 side Sochaux on Wednesday.
Thauvin found the back of the net with a low shot across goal after being set up by Steven Fletcher to send OM, whose coach Michel was sacked on Tuesday, into the final against bitter rivals Paris St Germain on May 21 at the Stade de France.
PSG, who are bidding to replicate last season's domestic treble and take on Lille in Saturday's League Cup final, reached the French Cup final with a 1-0 win at Lorient on Tuesday.
Marseille, with former assistant coach Franck Passi now at the helm, are without a Ligue 1 win in their last 10 games and lie 15th in the table with four games left.
LONDON Harry Kane's four-goal salvo on Thursday catapulted him to the top of the Premier League scorers charts, but hot on his heels are two players with contrasting styles who go head-to-head when Arsenal host Everton on the final day of the season on Sunday.