Olympique Marseille's head coach Didier Deschamps directs his players during their French Ligue 1 soccer match against Auxerre at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier/Files

PARIS Didier Deschamps is leaving Olympique Marseille after three years as a coach, the Ligue 1 club and the former world and European champion said on Monday.

"Olympique Marseille and Didier Deschamps have agreed not to continue their collaboration for the 2012/13 season," they said in a joint statement on the club's website (www.om.net).

Deschamps, the favourite to replace Laurent Blanc as France coach, joined Marseille in 2009 and led them to the French title in 2010 in his first season.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)