New Zealand fined for slow over-rate in England defeat
New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
PARIS Didier Deschamps is leaving Olympique Marseille after three years as a coach, the Ligue 1 club and the former world and European champion said on Monday.
"Olympique Marseille and Didier Deschamps have agreed not to continue their collaboration for the 2012/13 season," they said in a joint statement on the club's website (www.om.net).
Deschamps, the favourite to replace Laurent Blanc as France coach, joined Marseille in 2009 and led them to the French title in 2010 in his first season.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
New Zealand have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their defeat by England in their Group A Champions Trophy encounter at Cardiff on Tuesday.
MOSCOW Russia has boosted security and scrambled to finish an $800-million stadium as it banks on the eight-nation Confederations Cup to gauge its readiness to host the World Cup next year.