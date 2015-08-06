Football - Manchester United v West Bromwich Albion - Barclays Premier League - Old Trafford - 2/5/15Manchester United's Angel Di Maria looks dejectedAction Images via Reuters / Jason CairnduffLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture...

PARIS Factbox on Argentina winger Angel Di Maria who joined Paris St Germain from Manchester United for a reported 63 million euro fee on Thursday.

Born: Feb. 14, 1988, Rosario, Argentina

CLUB CAREER

Argentina -- Di Maria made his debut for Argentine top-flight side Rosario Central at 17 in the Apertura 2005 but it was not until the Clausura 2007 that he became a regular. He scored five goals in that campaign and his performances attracted interest from European clubs.

Portugal -- Benfica signed him in July 2007. He played three seasons there, winning the Portuguese championship and two League Cups.

Spain - Joined Real Madrid for an initial 25 million euros ($27.23 million) fee in 2010. Under Jose Mourinho, he became a regular and stood out with his passing, although he was inconsistent. He won the 2011 King's Cup and, a year later, the La Liga title.

The 2013-14 season saw Carlo Ancelotti take over as coach and Di Maria's position in the side appeared uncertain with the world record signing of another left-footed winger, Gareth Bale.

However, Di Maria showed great determination to find a place in Ancelotti's side, playing in a deeper role on the left of a three-man midfield. He came to the fore during the second half of the campaign and was a key factor in Real winning the 2014 Champions League and King's Cup.

Ancelotti was keen to keep hold of Di Maria but the player felt undervalued by the club and the signing of Colombia midfielder James Rodriguez before the 2014-15 season signalled his eventual departure.

England -- Joined Manchester United for a British record 59.7 million pounds ($92.77 million) transfer fee, making a fine start to the season only to lose his touch after a two-month injury layoff.

INTERNATIONAL CAREER

Di Maria played for the Argentina Under-20 side who were runners-up in the 2007 South American Championship and the same year won the Under-20 World Championship.

In 2008, he won gold at the Beijing Olympics and scored the only goal in the final against Nigeria.

Di Maria made his debut for Argentina's senior team in September 2008 against Paraguay and became a regular but was criticised by many as they struggled at the 2010 World Cup and were eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Di Maria was an influential figure as Argentina reached last year's World Cup quarter-finals but was injured in the win over Belgium before they went on to lose to Germany in the final.

Di Maria played a big role in Argentine's run to the final of the Copa America, scorng twice in the semi-final.

