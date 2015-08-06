PARIS Aug 6 Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has joined Paris St Germain from Premier League giants Manchester United, the French club announced on twitter on Thursday.

Di Maria, who won the 2014 Champions League title with Real Madrid, joined United last season but failed to make an impact in the Premier League.

He joins the French Ligue 1 side for a reported fee of 63 million euros. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)