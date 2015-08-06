Reuters Sports Schedule at 0600 GMT on Thursday, May 4
Celta Vigo will look to exploit Manchester United's injury woes to upset the three-times European champions in the first leg. (SOCCER-EUROPA-CLV-MUN/, expect by 2100 GMT/7 PM ET, 400 words)
PARIS Aug 6 Argentina winger Angel Di Maria has joined Paris St Germain from Premier League giants Manchester United, the French club announced on twitter on Thursday.
Di Maria, who won the 2014 Champions League title with Real Madrid, joined United last season but failed to make an impact in the Premier League.
He joins the French Ligue 1 side for a reported fee of 63 million euros. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris)
May 4 Middlesbrough have been charged by the Football Association for failing to control their players during Sunday's 2-2 draw with Manchester City.