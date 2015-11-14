PARIS The soccer friendly between England and France will go ahead as planned in London on Tuesday following the deadly attacks in Paris, the French football federation (FFF) said on Saturday.

"As we speak the game is on, yes," a spokesman for the FFF told Reuters by telephone.

More than 120 people were killed in separate attacks in Paris and near the Stade de France just north of the French capital on Friday evening, where France were playing Germany.

