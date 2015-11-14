Haas F1 team signs Indian teen as development driver
BARCELONA Indian teenager Arjun Maini has joined the U.S.-owned Haas Formula One team as a development driver alongside 18-year-old American Santino Ferrucci.
PARIS The soccer friendly between England and France will go ahead as planned in London on Tuesday following the deadly attacks in Paris, the French football federation (FFF) said on Saturday.
"As we speak the game is on, yes," a spokesman for the FFF told Reuters by telephone.
More than 120 people were killed in separate attacks in Paris and near the Stade de France just north of the French capital on Friday evening, where France were playing Germany.
BARCELONA Up against a baying Vicente Calderon crowd and a battle-hardened Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid could not produce the same dominant display as in their 3-0 win in the first leg but reached another Champions League final on Wednesday thanks to their experience.