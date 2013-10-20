PARIS Oct 20 Soccer international Patrice Evra has lashed out at his critics in France, calling former champions Bixente Lizarazu and Luis Fernandez "bums".

Evra, who was banned for five international games by the French federation after the 2010 World Cup farce when players went on strike, said both former players had unfairly criticised him.

"My public image is good. It's not these bums who will tarnish my image," the Manchester United fullback told French television channel TF1 in an interview aired on Sunday.

"I'm not arrogant. It's the truth, those people will never have my honours, they have never won anything.

"People who see me in the streets are very kind with me. It's only a few commentators.

"I have been told that Luis Fernandez (was speaking ill of me)... In 2008, I gave him a tour of Old Trafford and he was like he was at Euro Disney.

"When he got the PSG keys, apart from sucking Chupa Chups (lollipops) and dance Macarena by the pitch, I don't know what he's achieved," Evra added.

Fernandez, a Euro 1984 winner with France, led Paris St Germain to the 1996 Cup Winners Cup title in his first coaching spell at his former club.

Evra then lashed out at 1998 World Cup winner and former left back Lizarazu, who also won the Euro 2000 title with France and is now a television pundit.

"Lizarazu, I don't know what he has against me," said Evra. "I was twice voted the best left back in the world and four times the best left back in the Premier League. I don't know if he was ever voted the best left back in the world.

"He is the only player who did not shake my hand when I got my first cap with France.

"How do you want me to talk to these people? Those people, they take the Eurostar and you don't know who they are anymore," he added.

"Since the 2010 World Cup, I've played countless matches with France and was never booed. They must stop lying to the people. They are the problem." (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)