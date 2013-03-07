Lille's Lucas Digne (R) challenges Nice's Valentin Eysseric during their French Ligue Cup soccer match at the Lille Grand Stade Stadium in Villeneuve d'Ascq January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/Files

Nice midfielder Valentin Eysseric has been banned for 11 matches for a rough tackle on St Etienne's Jeremy Clement, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.

"Valentin Eysseric, who was sent off at St Etienne last weekend, was suspended for 11 games by the French Professional League's (LFP) disciplinary commmittee," Nice said on their website (www.ogcnice.com).

Clement suffered a fibula fracture and will be out for at least five months following a tackle by Eysseric, who has apologised, in Les Verts's 4-0 win over Nice last Saturday.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)