Muttering Murray struggles to tame big-hitter Klizan
PARIS Andy Murray's struggles on clay this season came back to plague him on Thursday as he ground out an unconvincing 6-7(3) 6-2 6-2 7-6(3) win against Slovakian big-hitter Martin Klizan.
Nice midfielder Valentin Eysseric has been banned for 11 matches for a rough tackle on St Etienne's Jeremy Clement, the Ligue 1 club said on Thursday.
"Valentin Eysseric, who was sent off at St Etienne last weekend, was suspended for 11 games by the French Professional League's (LFP) disciplinary commmittee," Nice said on their website (www.ogcnice.com).
Clement suffered a fibula fracture and will be out for at least five months following a tackle by Eysseric, who has apologised, in Les Verts's 4-0 win over Nice last Saturday.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey)
MELBOURNE Tennis great Martina Navratilova has launched a stinging attack on former world number one Margaret Court, calling the Australian a "homophobe" and accusing her of demonising the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community.