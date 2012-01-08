Tottenham Hotspur's William Gallas smiles during a news conference at the San Siro stadium in Milan February 14, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/Files

Tottenham Hotspur defender William Gallas has given up hope of playing for France again after being overlooked by coach Laurent Blanc since the 2010 World Cup.

The 34-year-old won the last of his 84 caps when France exited the World Cup in South Africa at the first round stage.

"There was a time when I thought I would be recalled," Gallas told French TV channel TF1 on Sunday.

"It has not happened. From then on, it became clear to me that France team was over for me.

"The only thing I can say is that I still have the legs to play."

Gallas missed the first 15 matches of the season through injury but has been in fine form since then for Spurs who are third in the Premier League.

France have been drawn in Group D alongside Ukraine, Sweden and England for the Euro 12 finals in June.

