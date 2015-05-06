PARIS Fifteen professional players are being investigating by the French Football League (LFP) for breaking anti-betting regulations, the LFP said on Wednesday.

They added that there was no suspicion of match fixing and that 23 'educators' (staff members) were also under investigation for breaking the same rules.

The regulations state that no player, referee or staff member is allowed to bet on "competitions organised by the LFP".

In the 2013/14 season, 87 professional players were found guilty of betting offences by the LFP, with 37 of them being sanctioned with fines.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)