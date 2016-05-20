May 20 Former France winger David Ginola collapsed during a celebrity golf day on the French Riviera on Thursday and was taken by helicopter to a hospital in Monaco, French media has reported.

The 49-year-old fell to the ground at the home of the tournament organiser in Mandelieu and was "unconscious but stable" when he was air-lifted to a cardiothoracic unit in the nearby principality, Nice-Matin newspaper reported.

A tweet was later posted on his official Twitter feed (@TeamGinola) making light of his collapse.

"Footy match in the midday sun, not very clever. Now having some tests done," it read. "Whoever voted for a World Cup in Qatar in the summer?"

A cult figure at English clubs Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur because of his flamboyant skill, Ginola also played for Paris St-Germain, Aston Villa and Everton before retiring in 2002. He won 17 caps for France.

Ginola announced he would run for the FIFA presidency last year before withdrawing his candidacy two weeks later after failing to secure the backing of enough football associations. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Greg Stutchbury)