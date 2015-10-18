Soccer-Tottenham facing impossible task now, says Dier
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
Oct 18 Former France and Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier has dismissed allegations by former Reds striker Nicolas Anelka that he is a racist.
In his autobiography "Je ne marcherai jamais seul" (I Will Never Walk Alone), Houllier wrote that "for the first time of my life I saw black men turn red-faced", referring to an argument with Anelka's brothers during negotiations to extend the striker's deal at Liverpool.
The book's title is a reference to "You'll Never Walk Alone", a song from the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical "Carousel" that Liverpool fans adopted as a club anthem.
In a YouTube video post, Anelka said Houllier's comments were "of a racist nature" and he alleged that "it (was) not the first time".
Houllier, who led Liverpool to a League Cup, FA Cup and UEFA Cup treble in the 2000-01 season, rejected Anelka's comments.
"It is absolutely risible and ridiculous," he was quoted as saying by French sports daily L'Equipe on Sunday.
"It's false, completely false. I defy anyone to say that I am a racist with the number of black players I had the chance to work with. (Eric) Abidal, (Alou) Diarra, (Michael) Essien and so many others, you ask them."
Anelka moved to Liverpool in late December 2001 on a short-term loan, scoring five goals in a late title push which saw the Reds finish second in the Premier League.
Houllier decided against offering Anelka a permanent Anfield contract at the end of the season, instead signing Senegal's El-Hadji Diouf. The decision rankled some Liverpool supporters who were keen to see a proven goal scorer retained. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien)
LONDON, May 5 Tottenham Hotspur's 1-0 defeat at West Ham United on Friday leaves them facing an impossible task to win the Premier league title, according to midfielder Eric Dier.
* Dele Alli and Harry Kane went close for Spurs in the first half