Paris St Germain's Zlatan Ibrahimovic attends the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Stade de Reims at the Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris, April 5, 2014. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/Files

PARIS Paris St Germain forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic has hailed what could be the best season of his career after being named Ligue 1 player of the season for the second year in a row.

The Swede, whose career include spells at Juventus, Inter, Barcelona and AC Milan, has scored 25 goals in 32 appearances this term to help PSG clinch the Ligue 1 title with two games to spare.

It is the second consecutive year in which PSG won the title and Ibrahimovic the player of the year award.

"I am very proud. It shows that PSG's season was very good," he told sports daily L'Equipe's website (www.lequipe.fr).

"Mine, too, maybe the best of my career."

The 32-year-old has also won the Dutch league twice with Ajax (in 2002 and 2004), the Serie A title with Inter Milan three times (2007-09), La Liga with Barcelona (2010), and the Italian title again with AC Milan (2011).

He also won back-to-back Serie A titles with Juventus in 2005 and 2006 but those championships were revoked because of a match-fixing scandal.

Ibrahimovic will appear for the last time this season on Saturday when PSG take on Montepllier in the final round of matches. He will not be going to Brazil as Sweden failed to qualify for the World Cup finals.

