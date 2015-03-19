Rashford rocket gives United away win in Europa semi
Manchester United's teenage striker Marcus Rashford struck a stunning second-half free-kick to secure a 1-0 win at Celta Vigo in their Europa League semi-final, first leg on Thursday.
PARIS Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been summoned by the French League's (LFP) disciplinary commission to explain derogatory remarks he made after Paris St Germain's 3-2 defeat at Girondins Bordeaux last weekend.
The LFP announced in a statement on Thursday that the Sweden striker would appear before the commission on April 9.
"In 15 years I've never seen a (good) referee in this shit country ... (they) don't even deserve PSG," Ibrahimovic said after Sunday's Ligue 1 defeat.
He quickly apologised for the comments after being prompted by French sports minister Patrick Kanner.
Olympique de Marseille forward Dimitri Payet will also appear before the commission on the same day for an expletive-laden rant at match officials after Sunday's 0-0 draw with leaders Olympique Lyonnais.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Tony Jimenez)
West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel plundered five wickets as they scored a stunning victory by bowling out Pakistan for 81 on the final day of the second test in Barbados on Thursday.