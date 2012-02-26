PARIS Olympique Marseille's hopes of playing in next season's Champions League suffered a blow when their 16-match unbeaten run came to an end in a 1-0 defeat at Stade Brest on Sunday.

Paul Baysse scored the only goal in the 17th minute as Marseille, who are seventh in Ligue 1, lost for the first time in all competitions in three months.

Didier Deschamps's team has 39 points from 24 games, six points behind third-placed Lille, who occupy the Champions League qualifying spot. Lille travel to Stade Rennes later on Sunday (2000 GMT).

Toulouse moved up to sixth place on 40 points from 25 games after goals by Aymen Abdennour and Emmanuel Riviere gave them a 2-0 win over bottom club Sochaux.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Stephen Wood)