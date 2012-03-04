PARIS Paris St Germain regained top spot in Ligue 1 when they claimed a comprehensive 4-1 home win against AC Ajaccio on Sunday.

PSG, who had drawn their last three league games, now have 55 points from 26 games and lead Montpellier by one point after the southerners only managed a 1-1 draw at Dijon on Saturday.

Champions Lille are eight points off the pace following their 2-2 home draw with AJ Auxerre, also on Saturday.

Argentine playmaker Javier Pastore, who joined from Palermo for a French record fee of 42 million euros in August, put the hosts in front when he fired past Guillermo Ochoa after a fine one-two with Blaise Matuidi on 27 minutes.

France midfielder Jeremy Menez doubled the tally two minutes later, curling a superb shot into the top corner.

Yohann Poulard pulled one back for the visitors, netting from close range three minutes before the break.

PSG, who are hoping to win their first French league title since 1994, wrapped up victory with four minutes left when Guillaume Hoarau found the back of the net with a delicate chip.

Nene added to Ajaccio's relegation worries three minutes into stoppage time.

Later on Sunday (2000 GMT), Stade Rennes will have the chance to climb up to fourth when they travel to neighbours Lorient.

