PARIS Girondins Bordeaux are bracing themselves for title favourites Paris St Germain to spring into life on Sunday after a slow start to the season, according to the southern club's president Jean-Louis Triaud.

Bordeaux are flying ahead of the 1900 GMT battle at the Parc des Princes while big-spending PSG were poor in the 0-0 showing at Ajaccio last weekend and had to recover from two goals down to salvage a point at home to lowly Lorient on August 11.

"Lorient and Ajaccio have not made things easy for us because at some point Paris will be willing to react," said Triaud.

"I cannot imagine that Paris will not be crowned champions at the end of the season."

Bordeaux have six points from two games, using their momentum from the end of last season when they won their last six matches to clinch fifth spot and qualify for the Europa League playoff round.

"We will travel to Paris very relaxed. We have nothing to lose and we will take our chance with the only goal to leave without any regrets," Triaud said.

PSG could be without frontman Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who missed the Ajaccio game with a sore right foot having got his team off the hook with two goals in the opener against Lorient.

Ezequiel Lavezzi will certainly miss the game following the red card he picked up last weekend though Brazilian centre back Thiago Silva, another high-profile addition in the close season, could make his debut.

Bordeaux travel to Red Star Belgrade on Thursday for their Europa League playoff first leg and are one of four teams tied on six points in the Ligue 1 table topped by seven-times champions Olympique Lyon, who play at Evian on Friday (1845).

Lyon had to cut the size of their squad after they failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time since 2000, but coach Remi Garde hopes a promising start will further the squad's ambitions.

"We have six points from the first two games which should boost our confidence and give us some ideas," Garde told a news conference.

"For now, being on top does not mean anything. But the more we progress into the season, the more significant it will be."

Centre back Dejan Lovren returns from injury and could partner former PSG defender Milan Bisevac, Lyon's only recruit so far this summer.

Defending champions Montpellier, who were upset by two stoppage-time goals at Lorient last weekend, entertain Olympique Marseille (six points) on Sunday at 1500.

They will be without suspended midfielder Jamel Saihi while playmaker Younes Belhanda, who played a key role in their title charge last season and winger Anthony Mounier are back from injuries.

Promoted side Bastia, the fourth team on six points, face their first big test when they play at Stade Rennes on Saturday (1800).

The 2011 champions Lille aim to bounce back at Nice on Saturday (1500) after they were stunned 1-0 by Copenhagen in their Champions League playoff first leg on Tuesday.

