PARIS Ligue 1 leaders Paris St Germain will clinch their first title since 1994 if they keep their nerve and win at third-placed Olympique Lyon on Sunday (1900 GMT).

PSG could even be crowned before they take to the pitch if second-placed Olympique Marseille, seven points behind going into the weekend, lose against midtable Toulouse on Saturday (1500).

The wealthy capital side have topped the French league for weeks but have shown sign of nerves as they close in on their third title.

Sporting director Leonardo has been provisionally suspended for allegedly barging into referee Alexandre Castro following last weekend's frustrating home draw against Valenciennes, during which centre back Thiago Silva was dismissed.

It was the third red card in two games for PSG, who had goalkeeper Salvatore Sirigu banned for two matches after he took part in a mass brawl at Evian Thonon Gaillard the previous week.

"We must win on Sunday to put an end to it," coach Carlo Ancelotti told his players at training on Wednesday.

Thiago Silva, Sirigu and midfielder Marco Verratti are all suspended for the game at Lyon while Brazilian forward Lucas is doubtful with a rib problem.

A PSG victory, with two matches remaining after the weekend, could also secure a second-spot finish for arch-rivals Marseille, who can go seven points ahead of Lyon if they beat Toulouse.

The top two sides qualify for the Champions League group stage with the third-placed team going into the third preliminary round.

Marseille are unbeaten since losing 2-0 at PSG in late February and can count on in-form striker Andre-Pierre Gignac, who has scored nine of his 13 goals at home.

"The Stade Velodrome has become my garden," Gignac told the club's website (www.om.net) after his double gave OM a 2-1 win over Bastia last weekend.

"I struggled and suffered in this stadium but hopefully work and heart have helped me turn things around," added Gignac, who scored only nine league goals in his first two seasons at Marseille.

While Lyon still covet second spot, they will have to watch their backs with Nice and St Etienne seeking Champions League qualification.

Surprise package Nice, who trail Lyon by three points on 60 in fourth, visit third-from-bottom Evian on Sunday (1500), while

St Etienne, fifth with 59, travel to Lorient (1200) before high-profile matches at home against Marseille and at sixth-placed Lille.

Lille, the 2011 champions who have 57, take on lowly Stade Reims on Friday (1830).

