Paris St Germain's Edinson Cavani (L) celebrates after scoring against Lorient during their French Ligue 1 soccer match at the Moustoir stadium in Lorient November 1, 2014. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS Paris St Germain won 2-1 win at Lorient on Saturday with second-half goals by Edinson Cavani and Jean-Christophe Bahebeck to put pressure on Ligue 1 leaders Olympique de Marseille.

PSG, who have been without Zlatan Ibrahimovic since the Sweden striker picked up a heel injury in late September, are second in the standings with 24 points from 12 games, one point behind arch rivals Marseille who take on strugglers RC Lens on Sunday.

Lorient took a deserved lead on the stroke of halftime through Raphael Guerreiro, but in the end were no match for PSG, who went up a gear after the break, with Cavani and Bahebeck scoring eight minutes apart to give the visitors all three points.

Lorient went close in the second minute when Jordan Ayew stole the ball from Yohan Cabaye and ran towards goal, only for PSG keeper Salvatore Sirigu to deny the Ghana forward, saving with his right foot.

The hosts continued to push and were rewarded three minutes before the break.

From Ayew's cross, Guerreiro fired past Sirigu with a low shot to put the Brittany side ahead.

PSG were more aggressive after the break and Javier Pastore unleashed a powerful 20-metre shot that was parried away by Benjamin Lecomte on 48 minutes.

In the 61st minute, Thiago Motta collected Pastore's lobbed pass in the box to cross for Cavani, who scored from close range.

Eight minutes later, Bahebeck doubled the lead from Marco Verratti's pass, controlling the ball with his head as he raced past the keeper to score into the empty goal.

